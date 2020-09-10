Sportswriter Michael Lindsay returning to the High Point Enterprise next week:Gonna be good to have him back!!!

Michael Lindsay will be back writing about sports and particularly high school sports, for the High Point Enterprise next week…

After a long extended absence, Michael Lindsay is returning, and it will be good to have him back, and to see him active on Twitter again too…..

I am very, very glad to say that I'll be starting back at the Enterprise next week. In talking with our editor, Guy Lucas, I gather people asked about me returning with some prep sports starting back this week. So, I am very, very grateful for that. — Michael Lindsay (@HPEmichael) September 10, 2020

One big reason I tried to stay patient was that I love covering sports in my hometown. And I can't wait to get back at it – I've got a whole list of stories I'm ready to work on. While I'll enjoy these last few days on the golf course, I look forward to seeing you all next week. — Michael Lindsay (@HPEmichael) September 10, 2020