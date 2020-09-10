Wesleyan Christian Academy Girls Golf Report:Cruz and Burcham lead Lady Trojans to Victory
from the Wesleyan Christian Academy athletic director on Twitter:
Cruz and Burcham take first and second in a tri-match at Oak Hollow Thursday shooting a 37 and 38, respectively.
Wesleyan wins the match with a team score of 126, Great job Ladies!
