Wesleyan Christian Academy Girls Golf Report:Cruz and Burcham lead Lady Trojans to Victory

Posted by Andy Durham on September 10, 2020 at 11:55 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

from the Wesleyan Christian Academy athletic director on Twitter:

Cruz and Burcham take first and second in a tri-match at Oak Hollow Thursday shooting a 37 and 38, respectively.

Wesleyan wins the match with a team score of 126, Great job Ladies!

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top