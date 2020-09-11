High School Football Tonight with 7 on 7 action at the Kernersville YMCA

Here is the lineup for tonight’s Friday Night High School Football 7 on 7 games at the Kernersville YMCA…

(They have a bubble at the Kernersville YMCA, and they have teams ready to play.)

Listing of Games for September 11, 2020, at the Kernersville YMCA Fields 1 and 2…

6pm on Kenersville Field #1

Eastern Guilford/EG vs. Grimsley/GR

6pm on Kernersville Field #2

NG vs. NWG…Northern Guilford vs. Northwest Guilford

6:30pm on Kenersville #1

ROCK vs. WA..Rockingham County vs. Western Alamance

6:30pm on Kernersville #2

EG vs. EA..Eastern Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance

7pm on Kernersville #1

EG vs. NG

7pm on Kernersville #2

GR/Grimsley vs. NWG

7:30pm on Kernersville #1

ROCK vs. EG

7:30pm on Kernersville #2

WA vs. EA/Eastern Alamance

8pm on Kernersville #1

EG vs. NWG

8pm on Kernersville #2

GR vs. NG

8:30pm on Kernersville #1

ROCK vs. EA

8:30pm on Kernersville #2

WA vs. EG