College Football for this Saturday(9/12/2020) with the ACC busy(Clemson at Wake Forest local headliner) and you have APP State hosting Charlotte, in Boone at Noon

The ACC has a busy football Saturday scheduled with the ESPN GameDay crew in Winston-Salem for the Wake Forest-Clemson game, at Truist Field…Game time for Wake-Clemson is 7:30pm and the game can be seen on your local ABC 45 TV station…The ESPN GameDay show will be on ESPN from 9am till Noon, with Reese Davis leading the broadcast…

The Noon Saturday kickoffs feature the Syracuse Orangemen at North Carolina, to face Mack Brown’s Tar Heels, in Kenan Stadium…This game can be seen on The ACC Network…

The Charlotte 49ers will be in Boone at 12 Noon, to meet the Appalachian State Mountaineers…Kickoff coming at Noon, from Boone, in the Kidd Brewer Stadium….Game should be carried on 1320 AM/1230 AM/600 AM here in the Triad…

Also on Saturday we have Duke at Notre Dame, with the kickoff coming at 2:30pm, from South Bend, Indiana…The game can be seen on NBC and can pick that up on our local WXII TV 12…..

More from the ACC sees a major matchup of Atlantic Conference foes, with Georgia Tech at Florida State, and the kickoff for the Yellowjackets at the Seminoles comes your way at 3:30pm, and you can watch this game with GA Tech and FSU, on ABC TV and on your local ABC 45 station…..

More from the ACC sees Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, with the start time of 4pm and this game can be seen on The ACC Network…The last game of the day for the ACC sees Western Kentucky at Louisville…Kickoff for the Hilltoppers at the Cardinals is 8pm, and the game can be seen on The ACC Network….

from Thursday:

ACC…Miami 31, UAB 14

**********If you know of more College Football Saturday kickoffs for the state of North Carolina, pass them along our way…These are all we have for now….**********