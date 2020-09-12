COVID-19/Coronavirus hits Virginia Tech and now Hokies game vs. Virginia set for next Saturday September 19 has been Postponed:VA Tech-UVA PPD!!!

from www.espn.com:

Virginia Tech’s football game with Virginia on Sept. 19 postponed because of coronavirus

Virginia Tech’s season opener against Virginia on Sept. 19 has been postponed because of “COVID-19 issues” at Virginia Tech, the school announced Saturday.

“After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, our counterparts at the University of Virginia, campus leadership at Virginia Tech and Dr. Mark Rogers, Chief Medical Officer for Virginia Tech Athletics, the mutual decision has been made to move the football game between Virginia Tech and Virginia at Lane Stadium to a later date stemming from COVID-19 issues at Virginia Tech,” Virginia Tech said in a statement.

Virginia Tech also said that it would pause football activities for four days.

The Hokies are now scheduled to play their first game Sept. 26 against NC State; that game was previously postponed from Sept. 12 because of an increase in coronavirus cases in the Wolfpack athletic department.

The Cavaliers’ first game will be Sept. 26 against Duke, the ACC announced. The date had been open for both teams. The schools were originally scheduled to play on Nov. 14.