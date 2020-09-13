College Football Today/Tonight Finals for Saturday September 12

Finals that we have for Saturday September 12, 2020….

College Football Finals:

Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Appalachian State 35, Charlotte 20…We see where Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) scored a TD on a 51-yard pass reception for APP State…Henningan with 5 receptions for 120 yards and the 1 TD…Elijah Diarrassouba(Page HS) with 3 tackles for APP State…Lance McMillian(Grimsley HS) with 5 tackles and 1 assist for Charlotte…

North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6

Notre Dame 27, Duke 13

Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13

Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21

Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0

Georgia Southern 27, Campbell 26

from Thursday:

Miami 31, UAB 14