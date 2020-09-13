College Football Today/Tonight Finals for Saturday September 12
Finals that we have for Saturday September 12, 2020….
College Football Finals:
Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13
Appalachian State 35, Charlotte 20…We see where Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) scored a TD on a 51-yard pass reception for APP State…Henningan with 5 receptions for 120 yards and the 1 TD…Elijah Diarrassouba(Page HS) with 3 tackles for APP State…Lance McMillian(Grimsley HS) with 5 tackles and 1 assist for Charlotte…
North Carolina 31, Syracuse 6
Notre Dame 27, Duke 13
Georgia Tech 16, Florida State 13
Louisville 35, Western Kentucky 21
Pittsburgh 55, Austin Peay 0
Georgia Southern 27, Campbell 26
from Thursday:
Miami 31, UAB 14
