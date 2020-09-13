Greensboro College Men’s Golf Sits In Second Place Following 36 Holes At Transylvania Fall Invitational

Men’s Golf Sits In Second Place Following 36 Holes At Transylvania Fall Invitational

courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team sits in second place at the 2020 Transylvania Fall Invitational following 36 holes of action.

Greensboro finished with identical rounds of 295 for a total of 22-over-par and finds themselves trailing Piedmont College, who holds the two-round lead at nine-over-par.

The Pride had a good start to the season by Connor Brown who finished the day a 36-hole score of three-over-par to sit in a fourth-place tie. Brown started the morning with a one-over-par 72 before closing the afternoon with a two-over-par 73.

Additionally, Zach Swink also has a solid Day 1 as he is just one shot behind his Pride teammate in a tie for sixth, while Zane Smith finished the day at seven-over-par. Troy Stribling also competed for the Greensboro team score and fired rounds of 76 and 74 to find himself in 12th at eight-over-par.

Individually, Eddie Gleeson had a great start to his Pride career as he posted a 36-hole total of three-over-par. Gleeson started hot on the front-front nine as he recorded birdies on the par-4 second and the par-3 eighth to make the turn at two-under-par before going four-over-par on his final nine holes of the round. He then birdied the par-4 fourth before to move to one-under par before finishing the final 14 holes at two-over-par.

Jerrion Dukes also had a great start in his Greensboro debut as he finished the opening round with a four-over-par 75 before carding an even-par 71 to close the day. With his four-over-par 146, Dukes sits in a tie with Swink and Smith for sixth-place.

The Pride will return to the par-71 University of Kentucky course at 8:20 am Sunday to complete the 54-hole event.

For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.