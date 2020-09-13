Greensboro College Men’s Golf Sits In Second Place Following 36 Holes At Transylvania Fall Invitational
courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team sits in second place at the 2020 Transylvania Fall Invitational following 36 holes of action.
Greensboro finished with identical rounds of 295 for a total of 22-over-par and finds themselves trailing Piedmont College, who holds the two-round lead at nine-over-par.
The Pride had a good start to the season by Connor Brown who finished the day a 36-hole score of three-over-par to sit in a fourth-place tie. Brown started the morning with a one-over-par 72 before closing the afternoon with a two-over-par 73.
Additionally, Zach Swink also has a solid Day 1 as he is just one shot behind his Pride teammate in a tie for sixth, while Zane Smith finished the day at seven-over-par. Troy Stribling also competed for the Greensboro team score and fired rounds of 76 and 74 to find himself in 12th at eight-over-par.
Individually, Eddie Gleeson had a great start to his Pride career as he posted a 36-hole total of three-over-par. Gleeson started hot on the front-front nine as he recorded birdies on the par-4 second and the par-3 eighth to make the turn at two-under-par before going four-over-par on his final nine holes of the round. He then birdied the par-4 fourth before to move to one-under par before finishing the final 14 holes at two-over-par.
Jerrion Dukes also had a great start in his Greensboro debut as he finished the opening round with a four-over-par 75 before carding an even-par 71 to close the day. With his four-over-par 146, Dukes sits in a tie with Swink and Smith for sixth-place.
The Pride will return to the par-71 University of Kentucky course at 8:20 am Sunday to complete the 54-hole event.
