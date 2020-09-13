Greensboro College Women’s Golf Sits In Fourth Following Opening Round Of Transylvania Women’s Invitational

Women’s Golf Sits In Fourth Following Opening Round Of Transylvania Women’s Invitational

courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Greensboro College women’s golf team opened their 2020-2021 season Saturday with the first round of action at the 2020 Transylvania Women’s Fall Invitational at the par-72 University of Kentucky Course.

Greensboro teed off of the 10th hole early in the morning and finished their round in fourth place.

Senior Alicia Dunlap, a native Pinehurst, N.C., paced the Pride on the day and finds herself sitting in a tie for 10th after carding a 27-over-par 92.

Matti Moore is just seven spots behind her Pride teammate, while Laykn Atwood (21st) and Mary Lyle Frye (22nd) also competed for the Pride.

The Pride women will close the 36-hole event on Sunday. Greensboro will once again tee off of the 10th hole early in the morning.

