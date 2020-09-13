Is It Just Me, or did it feel like something was missing today, on this College Football Saturday???:NO Appalachian State Football on Local Radio, what is going on here???

Something was missing today….There was NO Appalachian State football on local radio here in the Triad….

What is going on here this season?

I can remember APP State football on the radio here locally in the Triad over the years, going back to WKEW radio, WPET radio, WWBG radio, then over to WBLO 790 the Ball for a few years, and then the Mountaineers finally settled in for a nice run on 1320 WCOG, 1230 WMFR, 600 WSJS and 920 WPCM, over the past several seasons….

For at least the past 20-plus years, we have had Appalachian State Mountaineers football on the radio here in Greensboro and the Triad each Fall football season…

But what about today???

I tuned into 1320, and then hit 600 and then pushed it over to 1230, and then finally selected 920 AM on my car radio dial, and NOTHING….

What happened to APP State football here in the Triad/Greensboro?

The WSJS group had Notre Dame football on the air today, as the ‘Fighting’ Irish were taking on Duke…What happened to the WSJS group-APP State connection?

I have no idea, and no announcements were made to let us know what was going on….I was finally able to find the APP State-Charlotte game on my car radio on 730 AM, ESPN radio out of Charlotte, N.C. and they had the Charlotte 49ers broadcast cooking…

No APP State football in Greenboro/in the Triad today…I even checked on 620 AM out of Durham, N.C. and they did not have APP State, they were carrying Duke, as they have done for probably the past 50 years…

(Some years 620 would carry APP State games, if Duke was Off, or if Duke was playing earlier, or later in the day than APP.)

If you are a sports fan of college football and basketball games on the radio, and especially college football games for the new Fall football season, you are going to do everything you can to find your college football games on Saturdays…

The North Carolina Tar Heels, now on 94.5 FM, the Duke Blue Devils on 98.3 FM(even though the station is Hispanic, Duke has been on there for at least 20 years), N.C. State now on 105.7 FM, Wake Forest on 98.1 FM, and those are you your main college football teams on radio here in the Triad/Greensboro….You can also find N.C. A&T showing up on 1320 AM, and Elon trying to find their way on maybe 1200 AM….

But, as the games went to the air today, we had NO Appalachian State Football on the air here in the Triad/Greensboro….

You might say or ask, “what’s the big deal?”….Well APP State has been a part of our Greensboro/Triad college football menu/fabric for nearly 25 years…I can still remember Charlie Harville doing APP State football games on the radio, and those games were heard here in Greensboro and in the Triad, many years ago…

This in not a new deal….APP State Football has been around here on the radio for many years, and now they are not…

What is going on with that WSJS Group…Have they dropped the ball, or did APP State just decide that they didn’t want to pay to be on the radio here in our area, any longer…Did SJS pull the plug, or did APP State pull the plug???

Either way, sure missed not having the APP State football game on the radio today/Saturday…It is always special to hear that very first game, of the new college football season…

No APP State today, and does that mean NO APP STATE during the entire 2020 college football season???

Not a big deal to some, but to the true college football traditionalists, this is game-changing moment in time….

If anybody knows what is going on, please send the news our way….We want to know the reason why APP State Football was not on the radio for the first college football Saturday, of our new 2020 College Football Season……

Any reason?????