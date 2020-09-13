NC Fusion Boys Intro To Lacrosse – CHANGE IN DATES & LOCATION
3V3 Introduction to Lacrosse combines aspects of box and field lacrosse while incorporating key attributes from basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and tennis. A fast-paced style of play that helps players learn how to move efficiently and correctly on the field, while also diminishing the learning curve for new players.
For ages 7-12
Each player needs to bring their own water bottle.
Cleats are recommended but not required.
Lacrosse stick is included
LOCATION
Proehlific Park, 4517 Jessup Grove Lane, Greensboro, NC 27410
DATES AND TIMES
September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
*Events and locations are subject to change.
