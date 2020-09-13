NC Fusion Boys Intro To Lacrosse – CHANGE IN DATES & LOCATION

3V3 Introduction to Lacrosse combines aspects of box and field lacrosse while incorporating key attributes from basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and tennis. A fast-paced style of play that helps players learn how to move efficiently and correctly on the field, while also diminishing the learning curve for new players.

For ages 7-12

Each player needs to bring their own water bottle.

Cleats are recommended but not required.

Lacrosse stick is included

LOCATION

Proehlific Park, 4517 Jessup Grove Lane, Greensboro, NC 27410

DATES AND TIMES

September 25, October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

*Events and locations are subject to change.