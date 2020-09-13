NFL Today Finals:Panthers fall with Too Much Piped in Crowd Noise and the Panthers should have gone to Christian McCaffrey on 4th Down/Cam Newton with 2 rushing TD’s in Pat’s win/Ron Rivera a Winner in Washington!!!

NFL Finals from Sunday, with more updated later on tonight…..

Las Vegas Raiders 34, Carolina Panthers 30

Thoughts on this game…The Panthers defense was playing like they only had six men on the field…The piped in crowd noise was so loud, you could barely hear the TV announcers calling the game…Way too much crowd noise and the crowd noise was going Wild, when the Raiders were having success, and that is Wrong…The Panthers go for it on 4th down late in the game and they give the football to their fullback and the ball should have went to Christian McCaffrey….McCaffrey was having a very solid second half of the game, and he would have picked up that first down, and given the Panthers a chance to win…The fullback? NO!!!

Panthers Offense overall-A minus…

Panthers Defense overall-D…

Panthers now (0-1) and next week they go on the road to Tampa Bay, to face the Bucs and Tom Brady….

More scores from the early Sunday games….

The Washington Football Team 27, Philadelphia 17

Great to see Ron Rivera get a win with Washington, in his first game as the WFT coach…

New England 21, Miami 11

Cam Newton goes 15-19 passing for 155 yards and Cam rushed for 75 yards and 2 TD’s for the Pats…

Chicago 27, Detroit 23

Tarik Cohen with 41 yards rushing for the Bears…

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20

Philip Rivers was having a solid game, 363 yards passing, but the COLTS end up losing…

Seattle 38, Atlanta 25

Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34

Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6

Buffalo 27, NY Jets 17