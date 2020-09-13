Smith Shoots Four-Under-Par 65 Sunday As Greenboro College Pride Men’s Golf Finishes Second At Transylvania

Smith Shoots Four-Under-Par 65 Sunday As Pride Men Finish Second At Transylvania

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Zane Smith carded a four-under-par 65 Sunday as the Greensboro College men’s golf team finished second at the Transylvania Fall Invitational.

Greensboro finished the final round at even par but could not pass Piedmont College.

Following his two-round total of seven-over-par Saturday, Smith made the turn Sunday at one under par and recorded three birdies and two pars over the next five holes to move to four-under before bogeying the par-3 15th. However, Smith got the stroke back with another birdie on the par-5 18th to finish the 54-hole event in a tie for fifth.

Zach Swink also went under par Sunday with one-under 70 to finish tied with his Pride teammate.

Connor Brown, who led Greensboro on Day 1, finished the afternoon with at four-over-par 75 to finish in 11th at seven-over-par. Davis Reynolds (18th) and Troy Stribling (14th) also competed for the Pride team score.

Individually, Eddie Gleeson picked up right where he left off from Saturday and finished with a one-under-par 70. Over the first nine holes, Gleeson recorded six pars, two birdies, and one bogey to make the turn to the back-nine at one over. However, Gleeson went three-over-par over the next two holes to fall to two-over-par on the day before getting back to even par, following a birdie on the par-3 15th. He then capped off the event with a birdie on the 18th hole to finish the tournament at two-over-par in fourth place.

Jerrion Dukes also competed as an individual and completed the event at six-over-par, finishing in 10th.

For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com