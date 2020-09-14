Four Former Greenboro College Pride Student-Athletes Named USA South Decade Athletes of the Week

Four Former Pride Student-Athletes Named USA South Decade Athletes of the Week

(from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director)

ROME, Ga. – The USA South Athletic Conference released its Week 2 Decade Athletes of the Week Monday.

This week, the Pride had four individuals selected. Nate Coffey and Josh Jones took home the football offensive and defensive Rookie of the Week accolades, while Liz Widenhouse was named volleyball’s Rookie of the Week. In addition, men’s golf’s John Grimes was named Golfer of the Week.

Football Offensive Rookie of the Week

Nate Coffey, Greensboro (September 10, 2018) – The freshman quarterback from Sylva, North Carolina tossed three touchdowns in a 44-28 victory over Gallaudet. Coffey was 14-for-23 with 186 yards and zero interceptions, good for a 171.8 passing efficiency rating.

Football Defensive Rookie of the Week

Josh Jones, Greensboro (September 10, 2018) – The freshman defensive lineman from Fayetteville, North Carolina totaled eight tackles, three for a loss of 21 total yards and one forced fumble in a 44-28 victory over Gallaudet. Jones’ forced fumble was recovered by the Pride and eventually led to a Greensboro touchdown.

Volleyball Rookie of the Week

Liz Widenhouse, Greensboro (September 12, 2011) – The freshman outside hitter from Mt. Pleasant, North Carolina 5.1 kills, 2.4 digs and 0.6 service aces per set as The Pride posted a 3-2 record. In a 3-0 win over Salem, Widenhouse totaled 14 kills, eight digs, seven service aces, one block and one assist. In a 3-2 loss to Guilford, Widenhouse posted a double-double of 25 kills and 15 digs. She also added two assists, one block and one service ace. In a 3-1 loss to Piedmont, Widenhouse contributed 20 kills, six digs and three blocks. In a 3-2 win over Peace, Widenhouse notched a double-double of 28 kills and 11 digs. She also added four service aces, one assist and one block in the win. Finally, in a 3-1 victory over Roanoke, Widenhouse tallied a double-double of 20 kills and ten digs. She also added three assists in the win.

Men’s Golfer of the Week

John Grimes, Greensboro (September 10, 2014) – The junior from Matthews, North Carolina finished first at the Greensboro College Fall Shootout at Bryan Park Golf Club in Greensboro, North Carolina by shooting a one-under par 143. In the 36-hole event, Grimes opened the first 18 holes with a one-over par 73 and finished the final 18 holes with a two-under par 70. His performance helped The Pride to a first place team finish.

