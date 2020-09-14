HiToms 15th Annual High School Baseball College Prospects Camp coming up on Monday October 5, at Finch Field in Thomasvillle
Go to www.hitoms.com for more info…..
We’re still here for you!
HPT HiToms Prospects Camp
Be a part of one of the Triad’s most successful college prospects events as the HPT HiToms host their 15th Annual High School Prospects Camp. Colleges from across the mid-atlantic and all divisions will be in attendance Monday, October 5th at Historic Finch Field.
Pre-Registration is required and begins September 16th.
Cost is $120.00
Time is set for 4-8pm at Finch Field, in Thomasville
Call 336-472-8667 for more details…..
