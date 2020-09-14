HiToms 15th Annual High School Baseball College Prospects Camp coming up on Monday October 5, at Finch Field in Thomasvillle

HiToms Baseball College Prospects Camp coming up on Monday October 5 at Finch Field in Thomasvillle

Go to www.hitoms.com for more info…..

HPT HiToms Prospects Camp

Be a part of one of the Triad’s most successful college prospects events as the HPT HiToms host their 15th Annual High School Prospects Camp. Colleges from across the mid-atlantic and all divisions will be in attendance Monday, October 5th at Historic Finch Field.

Pre-Registration is required and begins September 16th.

Cost is $120.00

Time is set for 4-8pm at Finch Field, in Thomasville

Call 336-472-8667 for more details…..