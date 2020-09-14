Nolan Hodge(Northern Guilford HS) gets first Official DI College Basketball Offer coming in from Duquesne University Dukes

Posted by Andy Durham on September 14, 2020 at 11:11 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

News coming in today that Nolan Hodge, from Northern Guilford High School has received his first official DI college basketball offer, and it is coming in from the Duquesne University Dukes….Hodge a lean wing, is part of the Northern Guilford Class of 2022….

Info coming in on this Monday, by way of Twitter….

