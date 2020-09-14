Nolan Hodge(Northern Guilford HS) gets first Official DI College Basketball Offer coming in from Duquesne University Dukes

News coming in today that Nolan Hodge, from Northern Guilford High School has received his first official DI college basketball offer, and it is coming in from the Duquesne University Dukes….Hodge a lean wing, is part of the Northern Guilford Class of 2022….

Info coming in on this Monday, by way of Twitter….

After a good conversation with Coach McFadden, I’m blessed to receive my first Division One offer from Duquesne University! @DuqMBB pic.twitter.com/FHV2gqgf0m — Nolan Hodge (@nolanhodge_7) September 14, 2020

2022 Nolan Hodge gets first offer on the board#PhenomHoops ?? @POBScout – Duquesne is the first D1 program to offer & he is excited about the opportunity. "There really are not any words to describe it. It’s a feeling like no other." Read: https://t.co/QkMeUA2SdM pic.twitter.com/i751ZyYcCj — Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) September 14, 2020