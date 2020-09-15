Appalachian State-Marshall Football Game to be broadcast on CBS Sports this Saturday September 19(3:30pm)[On WFMY TV 2 locally]

App State-Marshall Game Elevated to 3:30 p.m. on CBS

(Coming in from www.appstatesports.com)

BOONE, N.C. — The national success of and interest in App State Football has caught the eye of CBS.

When the 23rd-ranked Mountaineers (1-0) face Marshall (1-0) on Saturday in Huntington, W.Va., the game will air in the highly coveted 3:30 p.m. time slot on the primary CBS channel. Rich Waltz, former Georgia and NFL quarterback Aaron Murray and Sherree Burrruss will announce the game for CBS.

The game previously had been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network before being elevated to appear on “America’s Most-Watched Network.” While App State has made frequent national television appearances on networks such as ESPN, this will be just the second time the Mountaineers have played on CBS.

The first time occurred against The Citadel in 1983, in the sixth-ever App State football game to be televised.

Five of App State’s first six games this season are national television broadcasts, as the Mountaineers were on ESPN2 last weekend for their opener. App State’s first three Sun Belt Conference games in October are scheduled to be on the primary ESPN channel.

App State and Marshall are two of the standard-bearers for successful transitions to the top level of college football.

The Mountaineers have gone a record-breaking 5-0 in bowl games during their first five postseason-eligible seasons, and their 55-12 record since the start of the 2015 season ranks No. 5 nationally. Marshall lost its bowl debut as an FBS newcomer during the 1997 season and won bowl games each of the next five seasons, contributing to its overall FBS bowl record of 12-3.