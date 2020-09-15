Caldwell vs. Wesleyan Volleyball – Report From Inside The Game Bubble

Special report for Greensborosports.com by Chris Black

Caldwell and Wesleyan volleyball squared off on Tuesday afternoon on the court, but the competition itself was pretty much the only normal thing about the match.

No spectators were allowed to attend. Instead, parents and fans were able to tune in to streaming video of the match. Outside of the players, coaches, and referees, the only other people in the gym were the scoreboard operators, the team videographer, a reporter from News2, and 2 administrators from home team Caldwell Academy. The match officials all wore masks and used their whistles under their masks to signal calls. The players saluted each other from the end-lines to start the match instead of the traditional hand slaps. Teams remained on the same side of the court for all games during the match (normally, teams switch sides after each game). During introductions and substitutions, players “air” high fived each other instead of slapping hands. Most importantly, the snack stand was CLOSED – so no tasty treats for anyone!

First match of the season for Caldwell, with Wesleyan having competed in 1 match on Monday. With the long layoff from club volleyball dating back to March and high school practice just recently resuming, some rustiness was expected and it showed for both teams. Players for both teams appeared to be thankful just to be back on the court playing the sport they love, while respecting all the safety protocols in place that has allowed them to restart.

Wesleyan was led by Ava Brown and Morgan Downs but the deep roster of Caldwell players proved too much for the Trojans to overcome. Caldwell wins the match 25-15, 25-11, 25-17. Statistical leaders for Caldwell were: Madison Bozarth with 15 digs and 8 aces; Gabby Black with 10 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces; Lindsey MacDiarmid with 9 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; and Sophia Plasman with 5 kills.

Caldwell returns to the court on Thursday for an away match at Statesville Christian.

Courtesy of Chris Black