Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) gets a College Basketball Offer from the College of Charleston
Raven Preston, from Southeast Guilford High School, has received a college basketball offer from the College of Charleston….
Raven is among the Top Five girls high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, and she is part of the Class of 2022, at Southeast Guilford High School…
SEG Falcons, 3-A Girls NCHSAA Basketball State Champions, in 2019 and 2020….
***********Other college basketball offers for Raven Preston:Radford, Georgia Southern, Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman, Lafayette and Western Carolina University…**********
Extremely blessed and thankful to receive an offer from the College of Charleston! @Coach_Asia @MelHeg7 @coachkent02 @FredrickCannon1 @TeamFeltonGirls @HoopsQea pic.twitter.com/pQaXmT3Cq8
— Raven Preston (@ravenpreston3) September 14, 2020
Hmmm said,
According to Raven’s Twitter profile, she’s now at QEA (“Quality” Education Academy). I guess she’s another transfer.
Southeast Fan said,
Southeast has lost a tremendous amount of talent over the years! Hmmm?
Andy Durham said,
That one hurt…I looked even closer and saw it on her profile…Wasn’t expecting to see that…
This one hurt…Going to miss that kid…Have been following her since back in the 7th and 8th grade, at SEG Middle School…
Not sure anybody has followed her as close as we have here at the site…
Life does go on, but this is still a big loss for the Guilford County Schools…
Wish her the best in future, but we will miss Raven Preston…
Is Melvin Heggie the coach at QEA for the girls now? Just curious….
SEG Fan said,
Ouch that one did hurt! Raven Preston you will be missed! Thank you for the memories.
And yes Melvin Heggie took over Quality Education Academy Girl’s basketball Program per school twitter page.
