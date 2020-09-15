Tamorye Thompson(Grimsley HS) stepping up his game:Big Weekend at the VTO Football Camp

Tamorye Thompson, from Grimsley High School, is stepping up his game…The Grimsley HS Class of 2022, 6’0/220 defensive lineman, was named the Top Defensive Lineman at this past weekend’s VTO Football Camp, in Charlotte….

Tamorye Thompson, working on his game, and soon to be hearing from many college football programs…..

I had a great time this weekend with my brother @cheesy_Trav18 and I’d like to thank @vtosports for the opportunity! @grimsleyfb pic.twitter.com/ur4Up3SNCa — Tamorye Thompson (@theTamoryeT) September 14, 2020