Tamorye Thompson(Grimsley HS) stepping up his game:Big Weekend at the VTO Football Camp

Posted by Andy Durham on September 15, 2020 at 10:05 am under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Tamorye Thompson, from Grimsley High School, is stepping up his game…The Grimsley HS Class of 2022, 6’0/220 defensive lineman, was named the Top Defensive Lineman at this past weekend’s VTO Football Camp, in Charlotte….

Tamorye Thompson, working on his game, and soon to be hearing from many college football programs…..

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top