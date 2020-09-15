Xavier Simmons(Northwest Guilford HS) gets a College Football Offer to the University of Maryland
Xavier Simmons, from Northwest Guilford High School, has received a College Football Offer to attend the University of Maryland….Simmons, part of the NWG Vikings Class of 2022, plays linebacker on defense and works as a tight end and receiver on offense….
Good job by Xavier Simmons, and we look for him to receive more college offers in the coming weeks…
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Maryland!!?@CoachLocks @GeorgeHelow @TerpsFootball @nwestfootball pic.twitter.com/DlYg0SQCEd
— Xavier Simmons (@Xmansimmons) September 14, 2020
