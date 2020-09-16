Carolina Panthers doesn’t renew Broadcaster due to Trump support

Most people would not know who Luis Moreno, Jr. was. If Spanish was your language of preference when listen to the NFL Carolina Panthers in Spanish; you would immediately recognize him as the Broadcast Analysis for the Panthers Spanish Radio broadcasts since 2010.

Like many involved in Professional Football, Moreno worked season to season. The next season is always in doubt; but, the longer you work for the team, the more likely you will the hired the next season….

UNLESS…..

We’ve read about folks being fired for the improper use of certain words; but now we have someone fired for their political support of President Trump.

Luis Moreno, Jr. was not picked up for the Panthers this year after his Social Media posts offended the team. The Panthers asked him to scrub any references to his employment by the Panthers, which he did. That apparently was not enough.

