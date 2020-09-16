Newspaper Carnage Continues with Ed Hardin and Jeff Mills receiving tough pills to swallow:Hardin and Mills gone from News and Record, and now who is left in the Sports Department at N&R???

Not really sure how to process all of this…Ed Hardin, last year’s North Carolina Sportswriter of the Year gone from the News and Record….Jeff Mills, one of the top sportswriters in the state, with his college and community coverage, Jeff is also gone…

That leaves us with the question…Who is left in the sports department, at the News and Record??? Looks like Joe Sirera, might be the last man left on deck….The News and Record has now gutted their sports department, and Joe is going to have to cover a lot of territory, as the new days and the news days unfold at the N&R…

Best of luck to Ed Hardin and Jeff Mills, as they head on down the road….

I would like to see the Greensboro Grasshoppers hire Jeff Mills as their Director of Media…If the Hoppers could afford this type of move, Jeff Mills would be worth every penny…

Would expect Ed Hardin to be working on a book, or a set of books….Again, best of luck to both Ed and Jeff….

This is surely a Crazy Day in Sports Media…We saw Conor O’Neill gone at the Lee Enterprises-owned Winston-Salem Journal, and then the hammer came down, all the way around…..

R.L. Bynum

@RL_Bynum

Sports journalists at the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record confirmed to have been laid off today by Lee Enterprises: Ed Hardin, Conor O’Neill, Jeff Mills and Patrick Ferlise. This combines 2020 with the terrible state of the newspaper industry to produce nonsensical moves.

John Newsom from the News and Record college/university/higher education section….

Today’s legacy news carnage:

The N&R and WS Journal lost a third of their newsroom staff today bc of cuts mandated by parent co Lee Enterprises.

I’m still here and still covering higher ed. But I’m gutted for my former colleagues. And it’s a huge loss for both communities.