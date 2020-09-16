Wake Forest Beat Writer Conor O’Neill Gone from the Winston-Salem Journal/Lee Enterprises:Patrick Ferlise(WS Journal HS writer) also let go by Lee
Just heard Conor O’Neill on The Adam Gold Show yesterday, and now today he is GONE from the Winston-Salem Journal…
He was the beat writer for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, covering the Deacs for the Journal and for the News and Record, by way of the papers’ owner, Lee Enterprises…
Conor O’Neill came up through the ranks in the Triad…He used to be on staff with Bob Sutton and the crew, at the Burlington Times-News…
He did a great job over the years and he was experienced, but yet he still came across providing a young perspective….
The word on Conor O’Neill’s exit, by way of Twitter…..
Conor O’Neill
@ConorONeillWSJ
Filed under personal news:
I’ve been laid off by the Journal. Can’t say I saw that coming.
It’s been a pleasure covering Wake Forest for the past three years.
What a compassionate bunch at the Journal and Lee Enterprises…
++++++++++High School writer for the Winston-Salem Journal, Patrick Ferlise, also has been cut loose/let go by Lee Enterprises..++++++++++
Some tough, personal news to share:
This morning, I was laid off by the Journal.
Plenty of mentors and friends made these past three years special in Winston-Salem. I can’t thank y’all enough for the support — and for reading along. pic.twitter.com/4l1oTJIQeD
— Patrick Ferlise (@PatrickFerlise) September 16, 2020
Andy Durham said,
Tommy Hamzik
@T_Hamzik
Ask anyone at Wake or any Alamance County school, or anyone who’s worked with him, and they’ll say the same thing. Smart reporter who knows his stuff better than anyone on the beat. Great guy to cover a game with, too. Any place would be lucky to have him.
Just awful, awful news……
Tons more comments on Twitter…
