Guilford County Schools to Begin Limited Athletic Workouts:Teams can Return to Workouts Beginning on September 28(Volleyball and Cross Country first up)

Guilford County Schools to Begin Limited Athletic Workouts

On Thursday, Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced voluntary workouts for athletics can begin on Monday, Sept. 28, for select sports.

This announcement aligns with the district’s proposed plan to gradually bring students back beginning the week of Sept. 28. Propelled by encouraging local health data, GCS decided to move forward with starting athletic workouts. GCS will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and adjust or stop activities as needed.

In addition, new guidance was issued Sept. 8 by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to move to phase II guidelines. On Sept. 14, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) followed up with additional guidance regarding youth and amateur sports.

“We are pleased that we can begin phasing back in our athletics program,” said Leigh Hebbard, GCS director of athletics. “We know how important these activities are for our students and their well-being.”

During the conditioning period, voluntary workouts will follow GCS’ health and safety protocols and procedures for conditioning activities with an emphasis on screening, avoiding physical contact and social distancing. Face coverings must be worn except during rigorous physical exercise. Once the skill development period begins, GCS will follow NCHSAA guidance.

Based on the GCS High School Athletics calendar (included below) volleyball and cross country will be the first sports allowed to take part in voluntary workouts beginning on Sept. 28. Following volleyball and cross country, other sports will follow suit in the coming weeks.

GCS High School Athletics Calendar

Conditioning Period Skill Development Sports/Activities (Max 2 Days Per Week) (Max 4 Days Per Week) NCHSAA Start Date Volleyball and Cross Country September 28 October 12 November 4 Swimming & Diving and Marching Band October 12 October 26 November 23 Basketball & Cheerleading October 19 November 9 December 7 M Soccer, M Lacrosse, and W. Lacrosse November 9 December 1 January 11 Football November 30 January 4 February 8 M/W Golf, M Tennis, W Soccer, and Softball January 4 February 1 March 1 Baseball, W Tennis, Track & Field, and Wrestling January 20 March 15 April 12