Guilford County Schools to Begin Limited Athletic Workouts:Teams can Return to Workouts Beginning on September 28(Volleyball and Cross Country first up)

On Thursday, Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced voluntary workouts for athletics can begin on Monday, Sept. 28, for select sports.

This announcement aligns with the district’s proposed plan to gradually bring students back beginning the week of Sept. 28. Propelled by encouraging local health data, GCS decided to move forward with starting athletic workouts. GCS will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and adjust or stop activities as needed.

In addition, new guidance was issued Sept. 8 by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to move to phase II guidelines. On Sept. 14, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) followed up with additional guidance regarding youth and amateur sports.

“We are pleased that we can begin phasing back in our athletics program,” said Leigh Hebbard, GCS director of athletics. “We know how important these activities are for our students and their well-being.”

During the conditioning period, voluntary workouts will follow GCS’ health and safety protocols and procedures for conditioning activities with an emphasis on screening, avoiding physical contact and social distancing. Face coverings must be worn except during rigorous physical exercise. Once the skill development period begins, GCS will follow NCHSAA guidance.

Based on the GCS High School Athletics calendar (included below) volleyball and cross country will be the first sports allowed to take part in voluntary workouts beginning on Sept. 28. Following volleyball and cross country, other sports will follow suit in the coming weeks.

GCS High School Athletics Calendar

                                        Conditioning Period        Skill Development

Sports/Activities                       (Max 2 Days Per Week)      (Max 4 Days Per Week)   NCHSAA Start Date

Volleyball and Cross Country             September 28              October 12              November 4

Swimming & Diving and Marching Band      October 12                October 26              November 23

Basketball & Cheerleading                October 19                November 9              December 7

M Soccer, M Lacrosse, and W. Lacrosse    November 9                December 1              January 11

Football                                 November 30               January 4               February 8

M/W Golf, M Tennis, W Soccer, and Softball January 4               February 1              March 1

Baseball, W Tennis, Track & Field, and Wrestling January 20        March 15                April 12

