North Carolina and Charlotte Will NOT Play Football on Saturday:Charlotte 49ers cancel Saturday football game after players placed in quarantine

from WBTV, in Charlotte, N.C.:/www.wbtv.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – UNC Charlotte is canceling their Saturday football came against UNC Chapel Hill after several players were placed in quarantine. University officials made the announcement Thursday morning.

49er officials say several members of the offensive line were placed into quarantine following the university’s COVID-19 protocols, depleting the unit.

Three positive coronavirus cases have been reported in football student-athletes over the past two weeks, university officials say, which were discovered through Conference USA’s regular testing requirements. Those who tested positive are in isolation and are receiving medical care. Those who were in contact with the student athletes were notified to quarantine for 14 days.

UNC Charlotte was scheduled to play against North Carolina Saturday, September 19 at 3:30 p.m.

“We’re extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina,” Athletic Director Mike Hill said. “While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play. We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game.”

As of Monday, 3,150 tests had been administered for UNC Charlotte student-athletes, coaches and staff. A total of 20 positive cases have been reported, university officials say. On Monday, 200 tests were administered with one positive.