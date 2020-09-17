Travis Holcomb-Faye fired as the head Boys Basketball Coach of Winston-Salem Parkland boys basketball team, due his Concerns over COVID-19/Coronavirus Guidelines at Parkland HS

from Timothy Ramsey, at The Chronicle, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

(We have included a ton of this post/article from Timothy Ramsey, at The Chronicle, due to the excellent story this post/article is telling. We have the finishing link to Timothy Ramsey’s post/article deep into the post, due to the fact that there are so many important details that you need to see, up close and out-in-front…

Read on and you will find this to be a very informative piece/post.

You will find that Travis Holcomb-Faye is a very direct person, and when he makes his mind up which way he is going, he does not look back and change direction.)

Questions arise amid firing of Parkland basketball coach

The Parkland Mustangs’ basketball team is headed in a new direction after the firing of head coach Travis Holcomb-Faye. Holcomb-Faye spent four years leading the Mustangs, with last year being his most successful with a 22-5 record and a Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament championship.

Holcomb-Faye worked in the exceptional children’s department at Parkland, as well as being the head basketball coach. According to Holcomb-Faye, as the school year began at Parkland, he didn’t believe all of the employees were properly following the COVID-19 safety guidelines at the school.

Holcomb-Faye suffers from a medical disorder that causes seizures and says he was in disbelief of the disregard for safety protocols from some of his former co-workers. He says he felt compelled to say something about his concerns once when he was involved in a meeting where he says several people were not wearing masks and not properly socially distancing.

“That day we had a meeting and there were eight or nine of us in the room for a meeting, including Mr. Hardy, our principal, and two assistant principals,” said Holcomb-Faye. “It’s a small conference room and we were all sitting next to next to each other with no social distancing and he (Hardy) didn’t have a mask on and I had seen him at other meetings around the school with multiple people without a mask on, so that concerned me.”

With his medical issue to worry about, Holcomb-Faye said he was concerned about the number of people he saw not wearing masks, the lack of hand sanitizing stations, and the lack of protocols the school had in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I was just concerned about some of the safety protocols going on at the school, so while we were in this meeting, when he finished speaking, I mentioned my concerns to him,” he said. “He kind of brushed me off and told me to just go and do our assignments for the day.”

Upon returning the next day, Holcomb-Faye says he continued to witness individuals together in groups without masks and that prompted Holcomb-Faye to speak with one of his assistant principals. The assistant principal instructed him to go to Human Resources if there was a serious problem.

Holcomb-Faye says he did not initially go to HR, but instead chose to bear through and continue working. The following week, he says things reached their boiling point and Holcomb-Faye decided to speak with another assistant principal in the school who accompanied him to another meeting with the principal, where he expressed his concerns once again.

Holcomb-Faye says during the meeting he informed the principal that he was setting a bad example for other employees by not wearing his mask at all times. According to Holcomb-Faye, that is when the meeting became somewhat contentious and he was eventually told to leave the office and return to work.

The next move for Holcomb-Faye was not to return to work, but instead to make a call to HR. He informed HR of his concerns and requested a transfer to another school and was granted his transfer.

He says two weeks after his transfer he received a text from Parkland Athletic Director Linwood Jerald asking him to come to Parkland for a meeting with Jerald and Hardy.

“I still wanted to be the basketball coach and we had begun planning things for the upcoming basketball season,” he continued. “Before I could pull my chair out, Mr. Hardy said we are going to move the basketball program in a new direction. He said I needed to resign, and I said I am not resigning because I am not leaving my kids, so if you want me gone, you are going to have to fire me.”

“Your’e going to have to fire me”, And They Did…..

CLICK HERE to read more on this from The Chronicle in Winston-Salem…..“The Chronicle, Winston-Salem’s Oldest and Most Respected Community Newspaper”…..