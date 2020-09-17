What was the Most Watched College Football Game on ABC/ESPN last weekend?:Georgia Tech at Florida State fits that bill
by way of Twitter:
Just in from @ESPN & @theACC: Last Saturday’s @GeorgiaTechFB-FSU game on ABC was the day’s most-watched game on any ABC/ESPN network, with more than 3.6 million viewers.
**********Georgia Tech is in the 3:30 pm time slot on ABC again this Saturday vs No. 14/13 UCF.**********
