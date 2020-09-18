NC Fusion 7 on 7 High School Football Games for Friday Night at the Kernersville YMCA:CANCELLED!!!!!

The Friday night 7 on 7 football games that were set for TONIGHT at the Kernersville YMCA, have been CANCELLED…..

Friday night high school football games, organized by NC Fusion, have been Cancelled for this evening….Do not go to Kernersville, do not Pass Go…Do not go anywhere near Kernersville this evening…

No 7 on 7 high school football games at the K’ville YMCA tonight/Friday….

If you have any questions, go to the top of this post and read it all again….

Word on the cancellation, coming in from the Northwest Guilford HS football crew…..And thanks…..