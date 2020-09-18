NC Fusion 7 on 7 High School Football Games for Friday Night at the Kernersville YMCA:CANCELLED!!!!!

Posted by Andy Durham on September 18, 2020 at 3:50 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

The Friday night 7 on 7 football games that were set for TONIGHT at the Kernersville YMCA, have been CANCELLED…..

Friday night high school football games, organized by NC Fusion, have been Cancelled for this evening….Do not go to Kernersville, do not Pass GoDo not go anywhere near Kernersville this evening

No 7 on 7 high school football games at the K’ville YMCA tonight/Friday….

If you have any questions, go to the top of this post and read it all again….

Word on the cancellation, coming in from the Northwest Guilford HS football crew…..And thanks…..

