Nominations now being taken for Page High School Athletics Hall of Fame

Page Athletics Hall of Fame

(Courtesy of Page HS Athletic Director Matt Harder)

As announced earlier this year, we are very excited about the establishment of the Page High School Athletics Hall of Fame. Page High School has among the richest athletic histories in the state of North Carolina.

The mission of the Page High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize and preserve those individuals who contributed to the outstanding athletic tradition of Walter Hines Page High School.

The Hall of Fame Committee is now accepting nominations for the inaugural class.

The nomination form can be found on the Page High School website (Click Here) and then submitted by emailing a completed nomination to pageathleticsHOF@gmail.com.

Individuals can also submit a nomination using Google forms (Click Here).

The deadline for nominations is Friday, October 9th. The inaugural class will be announced Friday, October 30th.

We are thrilled for all those who gave so much to Page High School and the entire the Page Community.