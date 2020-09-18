Raven Preston(Quality Education Academy) receives a College Basketball Offer to attend Elon University

Raven Preston, from the Quality Education Academy, in Winston-Salem, has received a college basketball offer to attend Elon University, in Elon/Burlington, N.C.

Raven with a shot to join the Elon University Women’s Basketball Team…

We say Raven is among the Top Five girls high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, and she is part of the Class of 2022, at the Quality Education Academy…

***********Other college basketball offers coming for Raven Preston:College of Charleston, Radford, Georgia Southern, Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman, Lafayette and Western Carolina University…**********

(It is getting about time we see some ACC schools joining this prestigious list, of women’s college basketball programs….(Come on ACC, time to get on the list.)