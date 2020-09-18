Shining Light Academy Basketball:SLA hosting the Triad Blue Chips Basketball League this weekend(Coach Harold Cone now at SLA)

Coach Harold Cone has taken over the Shining Light Academy boys basketball program.

SLA is playing in the Triad Blue Chips league and SLA beat Northwest Guilford last weekend, looking at a score of somewhere in the neighborhood of, 63-60.

Shining Light Academy will play East Forsyth this weekend.

The Blue Chips East Basketball League is playing in the Shining Light Academy gym on West Wendover Avenue…..

Northwest Guilford(Connor Ballou, Drew Watkins and others), Northern Guilford(Nolan Hodge, Jackson Helms and others) Thomasville, Eastern Guilford(Kamell Smith), East Forsyth, Page(Jaden Ellis, Josh Scrovens and others) and a Select team in the East Division play at the SLA gym.

The Select team has KJ Garrett(High Point Christian Academy), Kayden Dawkins(Eastern Guilford HS), Jamari Thomas(The Burlington School), & Ethan Pegram…..The select team is very talented….

Info courtesy of Danny Robinson, Athletic Director at Shining Light Academy, names and numbers coming in from our editors, at GreensboroSports.com…..