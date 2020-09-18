Tommy Adams and Right Touch Interiors bring us, “The Morning Run”:Run to Me/Walk with Me, Get on the Good Foot/Chuck Norris/GhostBusters/Jock and Jimmy Man, all on the run this morning!!!

Time to get back on the charts, and back on “The Morning Run”…The Morning Run, brought to you this Friday morning, by Tommy Adams and Right Touch Interiors/Right Touch Flooring….Be sure to see their ad on the right side panel, here at the site….

Let’s get running and we will be looking at body parts, and word parts like KGB, CIA, CIAA, MEAC, ACC, FBI, JTG, LSU, LBJ, OBJ, and mo/more…

Here we go with our first video for today’s Morning Run…It is simply called “Run to Me”…Run to me, when you need a shoulder, now and then, you need someone older, so darling, you Run to Me…Here we go with our first video of the day/morning…

Run to Me, by the Bee Gees….The Morning Run, so take off running, and Run to Me…Click On Below for the video show, with the Bee Gees…



When you are out there on the Friday morning, you are running, but sometimes, you get to thinking about walking, but you can’t do it…Here we go with some new music for us, Walk with Me, Talk with Me, from the Fantastic Shakers….This is like beach music and this will be a first on our Friday Morning Charts…Check it out, and see what you think…We were thinking about something like this, on The Morning Run….Click Below, for the video show..



Next up on the Friday morning run is another very new one for The Morning Run, as we have Pokey Bear, and his version of Get on the Good Foot, and it is like an exercise version and let’s let Pokey Bear help us “Get on the Good Foot” for today’s Morning Run..

Do Click On Below…



At times when you are there in the morning, running for over 5-6 miles, you have to wonder why you are out there running down the road, and how do you get all the way down the road, and back home again…..Sometimes you are just, Livin’ on a Prayer…Bon Jovi, in fact a real young Bon Jovi, bringing us, Livin’ On a Prayer….Click On Below, for this video show…



As you are running along you begin to wonder, when did all of this running begin….When did I actually get started with this Morning Run stuff…To tell you the truth, It was 1970 Something….Maybe 1978…All I know for sure is, “It Was 19′ Something”…

19′ Something, and here is Mark Wills to sing it for us….

19′ Something from Mark Wills….Click On Below for the video show…



So far today on the Running Charts we have given you Country, Beach, Soul, Rock and Soft Rock, from the thoughts going through our mind, on The Morning Run…

Next up we have a part of our spiritual journey with a nice tune…We have talked about running and walking this morning and now it is time to Fly Away….We have a man named Bradley Walker, and he can not walk, but one day, he will Fly Away….

Here is Bradley Walker with “I’ll Fly Away”…Another part of the Gaither Homecoming Videos….Excellent tune, and Bradley Walker is coming you way, with “I’ll Fly Away”…Click On Below….



If you liked that last one, I think you will like the next one…Could not get this one out of my head this morning, on The Morning Run….It is called “Victory in Jesus”, from David Ring….David Ring is a man stricken with Cerebral Palsy and his song is also coming to us from the Gaither Homecoming Videos…David Ring can sing, and here he is with, “Victory in Jesus”….

Click On Below for the video…



If this next tune doesn’t get you moving this morning, then nothing will….It sure got me moving and thinking this morning, on The Morning Run….Ray Parker Jr. with his hit tune, GhostBusters….This will get you jumpin’, movin’ and running, I know it will…

Click On Below for the video show, with Ray Parker Jr. and GhostBusters…Go out and bust a Ghost today…



We can’t leave today without bringing in a tune that is always running through my head on these morning runs….And that would be??? Yes, that would be Chuck Norris, singing the theme song, from Walker Texas Ranger….”The eyes of the ranger are upon you, every wrong you do he’s gonna see, when your’e in Texas look behind you, ’cause that’s where the Ranger’s gonna be”….

Chuck Norris is with us today, singing the “Theme Song from Walker Texas Ranger”…

Click On Below for the video show, and here comes Chuck….



Our last song/tune of the day is not a secret, but it is Secret Agent Man, from Johnny Rivers….This tune was around back in the 1960’s, but we brought it back, as Jock and Jimmy Man, back in the 1980’s and 1990’s…

The Secret Agent Man, every move he makes another chance he takes, and odds are he won’t live to see tomorrow…And with Jock and Jimmy Man, it was “Jock and Jimmy Man”, “Jock and Jimmy Man”, 608-1010, 680-1010, 680-1010, 680-1010….

Here’s JOHNNY, Johnny Rivers, and “Secret Agent Man”, from back in 1966…Click On Below, and there you go….



There you go, and that’s the end of the video show for today…Another outstanding morning run, and some days, it takes more time to write The Run, than it does to do, The Running..We are done, and we will be back with more FUN next week…Be sure to join us then…

We gave you a Top Ten of songs for this week, and hopefully, we can do something like that again next week…..

For “The Morning Run”, we are DONE!!!!!