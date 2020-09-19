Caldwell Volleyball: Game Reports Without Leaving The House!

Special report to Greensboro Sports by Chris Black

Caldwell volleyball took to the road to close out their first week of return to play. They traveled to Statesville Christian on Thursday and Gaston Christian on Friday. With no spectators currently being allowed at NCISAA sporting events, this reporter had to take in both matches from his couch via the laptop. A big THANK YOU to both schools for streaming the matches so parents and fans could cheer on their teams.

First lesson from laptop viewing: It’s not nearly as much fun or effective when yelling at the refs through your laptop. If the neighbors show up and ask you to hold it down, well – it might be time to reevaluate a few things in your life.

The live streams present a few other challenges for viewers: It’s often difficult to make out which player is which on the court – the liberos are easy to pick out due to their different jersey colors, but after that it’s hit or miss. Keeping up with the game score depends completely on the person running the live stream. The camera rarely pans to the scoreboard. If the scoreboard happens to be seen in the live action shot, it’s often blurry or difficult to make out what the score actually is – I recommend to have your scoreboard app on standby. Sound is also hit or miss – everything from muffled static to game announcer clearly calling out each server name and substitutions as they happen.

All in all, the livestreams are greatly appreciated – but there is definitely room to improve this process as the season goes on. With the public schools gearing up to start their volleyball seasons in November, they can hit the ground running with tips and tricks for livestreams if they are not allowed fans in the stands.

Although sloppy at times, a deep Caldwell team proved too much for both opponents as they secured 3 – 0 sweeps in both matches. The scores were 25-10, 25-14, 25-19 versus Statesville Christian and 25-11, 25-13, 25-14 versus Gaston Christian. Caldwell tries to keep gaining momentum with a match on Monday and then a showdown with defending state champion Davidson Day on Thursday.

Statistical leaders for Caldwell vs. Statesville Christian: Christina Phillips with 35 assists; Lindsey MacDiarmid with 17 kills; Madison Bozarth with 19 digs; Elizabeth Jones and Gabby Black with 6 kills each.

Statistical leaders for Caldwell vs. Gaston Christian: Gabby Black with 16 kills; Madison Bozarth with 24 digs; Christina Phillips with 32 assists; Lindsey MacDiarmid with 8 kills; and Elizabeth Jones with 5 kills.

Chris Black