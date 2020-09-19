Carolina Panthers Week #2 Injury Report:DL Kawann Short ruled out for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay

Week 2 Final Injury Report: Kawann Short ruled out

from www.panthers.com

CHARLOTTE — Defensive tackle Kawann Short (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 2 contest at Tampa Bay.

While Short was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, he did not participate Friday.

“In his best interest, didn’t feel like he was going to be able to go,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “That’s really not from him, that’s from the doctors, and medical people (who) thought it was best he didn’t play this week.”

Veteran lineman Zach Kerr will start in Short’s place alongside rookie Derrick Brown?.

“I think he brings a lot both physically and personally to the game,” Rhule said of Kerr. “I have full confidence in his ability to go out there and play well.”

Rookie defensive tackle Bravvion Roy will also get more playing time with Short sidelined.

Rhule said Short would travel with the team and continue to receive treatment throughout the weekend. The hope is Short will be back for Week 3 against the Chargers.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion) is also out Sunday. Rhule said earlier this week Stephen Weatherly and Marquis Haynes would take the bulk of snaps at defensive end opposite Brian Burns?. Defensive end Efe Obada will likely play a role in the rotation, with the flexibility to play defensive tackle in certain situations.

As expected, Panthers left guard Dennis Daley (ankle) remains out for Week 2.

On the other side, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (concussion) was at practice Friday but is still listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. The wideout has recorded at least 100 yards in each of the last three meetings between Carolina and Tampa Bay, including 10 catches for 151 yards in London last year.