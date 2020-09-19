College Football Saturday for September 19(Wake at State Looking Large):Friday night stars for Campbell Camels include C.J. Freeman(NG), Bryant Barr(EG) and Brevin Allen(NEG)
Final from Friday Night College Football:Coastal Carolina 43, Campbell 21…
For the Campbell Camels kids from Guilford County we had C.J./Caleb Freeman(Northern Guilford HS) with a team-leading 81 yards rushing, on 14 carries and a touchdown rushing…C.J. had one reception for 12 yards…
Bryant Barr(Eastern Guilford HS) had 12 Campbell carries for 45 yards and a TD…Barr also led the Campbell Camels in receiving with 3 receptions for 36 yards…
On Campbell’s defense, Brevin Allen(Northeast Guilford HS), had three tackles and 2 of his tackles were Solo Tackles…
Not a bad night, for the Guilford County kids playing football, for the Campbell Camels….
College Football for Saturday September 19, 2020
Locked and Loaded from the ACC:
Boston College at Duke 12 Noon TV RSN…Local radio for Duke is 98.3 FM
Syracuse at Pittsburgh 12 Noon ACC Network
South Florida at Notre Dame 2:30pm USA Network
Central Florida at Georgia Tech 3:30pm ABC
The Citadel at Clemson 4pm ACC Network
Miami at Louisville 7:30 ABC
Wake Forest at N.C. State 8pm ACC Network…Local radio on 105.7 FM with the N.C. State broadcast, and on 98.1 FM for the Wake Forest broadcast…..
+++++Charlotte at North Carolina ACCCancelled+++++
**********Appalachian State at Marshall 3:30pm CBS…Only the second time in school history that APP has had one of their football games on CBS.**********
