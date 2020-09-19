Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) has received a College Football Offer from the East Carolina University Pirates
Jahmier Slade, Dudley High School quarterback and part of the James B. Dudley High School Class of 2022, has received a College Football Offer from East Carolina University….
Stay Focused & Keep Grinding!! https://t.co/QEO7k33sE5
— Curtis Slade (@CurtisSlade6) September 19, 2020
