Updated Scores from Blue Chips East Fall Basketball League at Shining Light Academy:Kadyn Dawkins goes for 35 points today
Finals today from the Blue Chips East Fall Basketball League at Shining Light Academy/SLA::
Northwest Guilford 59, Northern Guilford 48
Eastern Guilford 82, Bishop McGuinness 62
Kadyn Dawkins with 35 points for Eastern Guilford HS, and Dawkins had 8 three’s…..
East Foryth 80, Shining Light Academy 79
Will Rhodes with 27 points, and Nasir Gibbs with 26 points for SLA/Shining Light Academy
