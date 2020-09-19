Updated Scores from Blue Chips East Fall Basketball League at Shining Light Academy:Kadyn Dawkins goes for 35 points today

Finals today from the Blue Chips East Fall Basketball League at Shining Light Academy/SLA::

Northwest Guilford 59, Northern Guilford 48

Eastern Guilford 82, Bishop McGuinness 62

Kadyn Dawkins with 35 points for Eastern Guilford HS, and Dawkins had 8 three’s…..

East Foryth 80, Shining Light Academy 79

Will Rhodes with 27 points, and Nasir Gibbs with 26 points for SLA/Shining Light Academy