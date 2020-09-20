College Football Scoreboard from Saturday September 19:N.C. State survives vs. Wake Forest, 45-42(Wolfpack with 270 yards rushing and 4 TD’s on the ground)

Saturday September 19 College Football Finals:

N.C. State 45, Wake Forest 42

N.C. State with 270 yards rushing, with Ricky Person Jr. 2 TD’s, Bam Knight 1 TD, and State QB Bailey Hockman with 1 TD on the ground, for the Wolfpack…Person with 99 yards rushing, Knight with 97 yards rushing and Hockman goes 16-23 passing, for 191 yards and one TD pass, to go with his one TD run….Very big win for the Pack, as they were able to hang on and hold off the WFU Demon Deacons, and the Wolfpack was able to break a three-game losing streak to Wake Forest..N.C. State vs. Virginia Tech, next Saturday..

Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Boston College 26, Duke 6

Notre Dame 52, South Florida 0

Miami 47, Louisville 34

Central Florida 49, Georgia Tech 21

Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10

Charlotte at North Carolina–Canceled

Marshall 17, Appalachian State 7

Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 88 yards, for APP State…Elijah Diarrassouba(Page HS) with 2 Tackles for APP State…

from Friday night:

Coastal Carolina 43, Campbell 21