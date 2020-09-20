Former WPET Radio Announcer/Personality Dave Compton will become Current WPET Radio Announcer/Personality again on Monday October 5(Compton Coming Back and that’s “The Truth”)

from Dave Compton, longtime WPET radio announcer/personality, and this BIG Dave Compton News is coming in from the Dave Compton page on Facebook….

************Friends, I have a HUGE announcement to share with all of you!**********

First of all, thanks to all of you who have prayed for me, sent cards, text, messages, phone calls and emails and all acts of kindness and concern since April 2nd when my job came to a halt after 42 years at WPET (AM 950) when the virus invaded our world.

The HUGE announcement is, I WILL BE BACK ON THE AIR ON WPET as of October 5th, with the legendary TRUTH NETWORK who has closed a deal to purchase the station!!!

My thanks to Stu Epperson (Legendary Broadcast Visionary) along with the incredible Truth Network team for this open door as I resume my 43rd year at WPET. To GOD be the Glory.

I AM SO HAPPY!

Hope everyone will share this post as a personal favor to me and The Incredible Loving Family at The Truth Network.God has so been gracious in all this coming together!

Please pray for me and the TRUTH NETWORK TEAM that God will bless and use us for His honor to reach souls and uplift our COMMUNITY, STATE, COUNTRY AND WORLD, as we daily encourage those listening to good news of the Gospel.

Great days lie ahead for WPET, The Piedmont’s INSPIRATION STATION AND YOUR HOME FOR GREAT SOUTHERN GOSPEL!!!

Remember, please Share this post!! To all of my listeners and friends, I LOVE YOU ALL!

Dave Compton with WPET Radio for 42 years…Gone, but will be back again on Monday October 5, 2020…Back on AM 950 WPET, and now a part of the Truth Broadcasting Network….