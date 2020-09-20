NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse – Register Now!
OVERVIEW
NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse is offering an outdoor fall 7 V 7 Middle School Boys League. This league will give players a chance to play games and continue their passion for the sport and each other as we navigate through these ever-changing times. Bring yourself, or team to compete in the best run fall league in the Triad!
45 min game play
7 v 7 Format
10 Teams (15 players max per team)
AA & A Divisions
Each team will play 10 games and the top four teams in the league will play for a League Championship.
US Lacrosse Membership Required
LOCATIONS
Winston Sportsplex, 7620 Phoenix Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Royce and Jane Reynold’s Salvation Army Corps and Boys and Girls Club, 1001 Freeman Mill Rd, Greensboro, NC 27406
DATES & TIMES
Sept 25, Oct 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, and 23
Friday Nights (Face off @ 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.)
Saturday Mornings (Face off @ at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 p.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m.)
*Events and locations are subject to change.
COST
$150 – Each participant
