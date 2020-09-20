NFL Sunday Scoreboard for 9/20/2020:Dallas Cowboys Comeback with the “Finish of the Day”:Dallas wins it over Atlanta Falcons, 40-39!!!!!
Sunday Finals on the NFL Scoreboard:
Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39
Huge on-side kick recovery late in the game for the Cowboys, and then Dallas got the field goal to win the game, as time expired…
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Carolina Panthers 17
Christian McCaffrey with two TD runs for the Panthers, but CMC injured and out of the game with a bad ankle, late in the fourth quarter…
Chicago 17, New York Giants 13
Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30
Buffalo 31, Miami 28
Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21
Indianapolis 28 Minnesota 11
San Francisco 31, New York Jets 13
Green Bay 42, Detroit 21
LA Rams 37, Philadelphia 19
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.