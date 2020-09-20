NFL Sunday Scoreboard for 9/20/2020:Dallas Cowboys Comeback with the “Finish of the Day”:Dallas wins it over Atlanta Falcons, 40-39!!!!!

Sunday Finals on the NFL Scoreboard:

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39

Huge on-side kick recovery late in the game for the Cowboys, and then Dallas got the field goal to win the game, as time expired…

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Carolina Panthers 17

Christian McCaffrey with two TD runs for the Panthers, but CMC injured and out of the game with a bad ankle, late in the fourth quarter…

Chicago 17, New York Giants 13

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

Buffalo 31, Miami 28

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Indianapolis 28 Minnesota 11

San Francisco 31, New York Jets 13

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

LA Rams 37, Philadelphia 19