NFL Sunday Scoreboard for 9/20/2020:Dallas Cowboys Comeback with the “Finish of the Day”:Dallas wins it over Atlanta Falcons, 40-39!!!!!/Game for the Ages as Seattle slips past New England, 35-30/KC over LA Chargers in OT/A Look at the Locals

Sunday Finals on the NFL Scoreboard:

Dallas Cowboys 40, Atlanta Falcons 39

Huge on-side kick recovery late in the game for the Cowboys, and then Dallas got the field goal to win the game, as time expired…

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Carolina Panthers 17

Christian McCaffrey with two TD runs for the Panthers, but CMC injured and out of the game with a bad ankle, late in the fourth quarter…

Seattle 35, New England 30

Russell Wilson with 5 TD passes for the Seahawks…Wilson goes 21-28 for 288 yards and the 5 touchdown passes…Cam Newton was equally impressive for the Patriots, going 30-44 for 397 yards and 1 TD pass…Newton with 11 carries for 47 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns…Newton on the very last play of the game tried to run the ball in from one yard out, but was denied the end zone, and the Seattle Seahawks hang on, to get the victory over the Patriots…Newton was running left and he was upended, as he ran toward the goal line….

Kansas City 23, LA Chargers 20 OT

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 96 yards receiving on 7 receptions for the LA Chargers…

Chicago 17, New York Giants 13

Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 5 carries for 15 yards and 1 reception for 12 yards…

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

Buffalo 31, Miami 28

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 3 receptions for 43 yards for the Steelers…

Indianapolis 28 Minnesota 11

Baltimore 33, Houston 16

Arizona 30, Washington 15

San Francisco 31, New York Jets 13

Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 2 Tackles and 1 was a Solo Tackle, plus he had 2 Pass Deflections for the SF 49ers…

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

LA Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

from Thursday night:

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) with 6 tackles and 3 of them were Solo Tackles, and D.J. Reader had one Tackle for a Loss…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) had 2 tackles and 1 was a Solo Tackle…Both Reader and Pratt, with the Cincinnati Bengals…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 1 Tackle for the Cleveland Browns…