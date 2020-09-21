Cole Watkins & Brock Elder Named USA South Decade Athletes of the Week

courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

ROME, Ga. – The USA South Athletic Conference continued releasing its Decade Athletes of the Week Monday. This week’s honorees were recognized for their performances on the week of Sept. 15-21 over the past 10 years.

This week, Greensboro College continued to make a strong presence within the honorees as Cole Watkins was named men’s soccer’s Defensive Player of the Week, while Pride Hall of Fame member Brock Elder earned men’s golf’s Golfer of the Week.

Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

Cole Watkins, Greensboro (September 19, 2016) – The freshman defender from Kannapolis, North Carolina scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1, overtime, win over USA South foe Maryville in the team’s only action. In the 93rd minute, Watkins came up from his defensive position and headed in a Pride corner kick.

Men’s Golfer of the Week

Brock Elder, Greensboro (September 15, 2010) – The senior from Greensboro, North Carolina won the Golfweek Fall Division III Invitational in Haines, Florida by shooting a seven-under par 209. In the three-day event, Elder opened with a four-under par 68, followed with another four-under par 68, then finished with a one-over par 72. His performance led The Pride to a first place finish at the event.

