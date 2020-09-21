HPT HiToms High School Baseball College Prospects Camp Coming Up on Monday October 5
HPT HiToms Prospects Camp
Be a part of one of the Triad’s most successful college prospects events as the HPT HiToms host their 15th Annual High School Prospects Camp. Colleges from across the mid-atlantic and all divisions will be in attendance Monday, October 5th at Historic Finch Field.
Pre-Registration is required and begins September 16th. Go to www.hitoms.com for the Pre-Registration process…..
Camp runs 4-8pm on Monday October 5 at Historic Finch Field, in Thomasville…
Cost is $120.00
Area College Coaches will be in attendance…..
