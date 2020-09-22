Governor Roy Cooper allows Outdoor Venues to Open Up to 7% Capacity:Football Stadiums that were allowing in 350 fans, can Allow in Up to 3,5000 Fans beginning on October 2

from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Twitter:

**********Governor Roy Cooper allows Outdoor Venues to Open Up to 7% Capacity**********

Large, Outdoor Venues

Governor Cooper and NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen also announced that effective October 2, large outdoor venues would be permitted to open at 7% capacity with key safety precautions in place. The announcement was made today so these locations could begin putting safety measures in place in order to operate.

Large entertainment venues are those that can seat over 10,000.

“We will continue analyzing our data and indicators as we determine how to move forward safely in other areas that may be included in the new order on October 2nd. In it, we hope to ease some other restrictions, while still keeping safety protocols like masks, social distancing, and mass gathering limits in place,” said Governor Cooper.

”With more things open and people moving around more, we need everyone to stay vigilant about wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart, and washing their hands often,” said Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “Our progress is fragile and will take our continued hard to work to protect it.”

State and public health officials will continue watching the key COVID-19 trends over the next week to determine if any further restrictions can be eased when the current Executive Order expires October 2 at 5 pm.

#Breaking. @NC_Governor announces that athletic stadiums and outdoor venues can have 7% capacity beginning Friday October 2nd….@WFMY #wfmysports — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 22, 2020

Gov. Roy Cooper announces large outdoor venues can open at 7% capacity beginning Oct. 2 ? stadiums capacities: NC State: 58,000

7%: 4,060

UNC: 50,500

7%: 3,535

Duke: 40,000

7%: 2,800

Wake Forest: 31,500

7%: 2,205

Appalachian State: 30,000

7%: 2,100

Charlotte: 15,300

7%: 1,071 — Marilyn Payne (@marilyn_payne) September 22, 2020

A statement from @PackAthletics Director of Athletics @BooCorrigan on the announcement from @NC_Governor to allow stadiums in NC to host at 7 pct capacity beginning 10/2. pic.twitter.com/PuOtpOlwst — Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) September 22, 2020