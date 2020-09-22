Michael Jordan joining NASCAR as a team owner and he will have Bubba Wallace as his driver(Denny Hamlin to be part team-owner)

from Kevin Connolly with www.myfox8.com:/FOX 8 Sports……

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —NASCAR announces NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan has bought a NASCAR Cup Series Charter for the 2021 season.

Jordan is teaming up with Denny Hamlin for the new team. They have chosen Bubba Wallace as their driver. The Charlotte Hornets says in a news release late Monday night that Wallace has signed a multi-year deal to drive for the team, which has yet to be named.

The team will be a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin said additional details would be forthcoming.

“The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me,” said Jordan. “The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more. In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”

In a tweet, Wallace calls this a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He announced earlier this month that he is parting ways with Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the 2020 season. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.