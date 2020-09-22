Monday Night Football Returns to ABC:Las Vegas Raiders top New Orleans Saints on 50th Anniversary of MNF

Monday Night Football was back on ABC TV, on this Monday night, and the Las Vegas Raiders topped the New Orleans Saints, 34-24, to move the Raiders to (2-0) on the new 2020 season….And the Raiders were playing in their brand new stadium, in Las Vegas mind you, but, you had Derek Carr’s three TDs leading the Raiders, in their inaugural game, in Las Vegas….

You know something, I remember over all the years, the Raiders always played good on Monday night football…There was a time when the Raiders had the best record of all of the teams in the NFL, on Monday night….

Here’s hoping all of the Monday night game will be on ABC this season….